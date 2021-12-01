OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Nicos Katsoulis Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

