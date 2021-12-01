OctoFi (OCTO) One Day Volume Hits $776,933.00

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and $776,933.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.66 or 0.00014815 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00045263 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.75 or 0.00239213 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00087195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011586 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

