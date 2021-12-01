OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the October 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ OCCI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. 54,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,954. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.77. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $17.63.
OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that OFS Credit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
