OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the October 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ OCCI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. 54,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,954. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.77. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that OFS Credit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 8.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 131,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 16.5% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 53.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 25.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

