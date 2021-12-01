Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Posts Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Okta stock traded down $17.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,996,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,419. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.20.

Several research firms recently commented on OKTA. BTIG Research increased their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.58.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,698 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $1,186,949.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,804 shares of company stock worth $29,741,398. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

