Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.53)-($0.52) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.72). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.275-1.277 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.530-$-0.520 EPS.

OKTA stock traded down $17.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,419. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Okta from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.58.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,804 shares of company stock valued at $29,741,398 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

