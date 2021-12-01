Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.25)-($0.24) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $358-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.09 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.530-$-0.520 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.58.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $17.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.08. 2,996,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.20. Okta has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,804 shares of company stock worth $29,741,398 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.