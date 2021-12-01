Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $355.17 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $364.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.95.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

