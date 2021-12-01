Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sets New 12-Month High at $364.85

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $364.85 and last traded at $363.03, with a volume of 20464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $352.06.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.95.

The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

