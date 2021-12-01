ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.46 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.020 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. 18,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,387. ON24 has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $744.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. On average, analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.71.

In other ON24 news, insider Sharat Sharan bought 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $249,459.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,393 shares of company stock worth $6,223,603.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ON24 by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ON24 by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares during the period. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

