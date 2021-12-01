OneLedger Price Tops $0.0492 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. OneLedger has a total market cap of $22.37 million and approximately $368,491.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00043973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00236167 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00087201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OLT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,459,428 coins. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.