OneRoot Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $792,919.43 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One OneRoot Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $792,919.43 and $122,109.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00235062 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00088693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

