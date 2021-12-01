OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Up to $51.18

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.18, but opened at $53.99. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $53.76, with a volume of 266 shares.
ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.
The firm has a market capitalization of $817.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 21,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $1,196,562.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,138 shares of company stock worth $5,454,572. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 34.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
