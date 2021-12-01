OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Up to $51.18

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.18, but opened at $53.99. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $53.76, with a volume of 266 shares.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $817.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 21,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $1,196,562.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,138 shares of company stock worth $5,454,572. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 34.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

