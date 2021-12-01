Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ONXXF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ontex Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €15.00 ($17.05) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ontex Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Ontex Group alerts:

Ontex Group stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. Ontex Group has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products, as well as produces and sells face masks.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.