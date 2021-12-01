Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.05 and last traded at $99.05. 2,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 318,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.16.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.14.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,180. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Company Profile (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.