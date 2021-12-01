Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.05 and last traded at $99.05. 2,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 318,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.16.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.
The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.14.
In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,180. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Onto Innovation Company Profile (NYSE:ONTO)
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
