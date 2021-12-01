Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW)’s share price dropped 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 107,387 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 72,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$16.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile (CVE:OPW)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; the Bazooka East property that comprises 15 mineral claims covering an area of 312.4 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka West property comprising 24 mineral claims covering an area of 953.86 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

