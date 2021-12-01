Oppenheimer Weighs in on MDxHealth SA’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MDxHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MDxHealth’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDXH. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

MDxHealth stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

