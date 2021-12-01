Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 109.2% from the October 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:OPSSF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. 99,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,895. Opsens has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

OPSSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Opsens from C$2.95 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

