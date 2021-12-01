Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lessened by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,293 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.22. 136,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,299,911. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $249.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

