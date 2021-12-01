Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.97. The stock had a trading volume of 142,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,299,911. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $249.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

