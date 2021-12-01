Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.70

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 33042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

ORC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jonestrading raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $728.43 million, a P/E ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -975.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 176,977 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,083 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

