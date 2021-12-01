OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) PT Lowered to C$3.49 at Jefferies Financial Group

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.83 to C$3.49 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGI. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.50.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

TSE:OGI opened at C$2.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.19. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The stock has a market cap of C$782.59 million and a PE ratio of -4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.