Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Michael W. Katz Acquires 2,000 Shares

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $19,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

