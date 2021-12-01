Orient Walt One Day Trading Volume Hits $45,967.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Orient Walt has a market cap of $1.86 million and $45,967.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00064250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00071727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00095014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.01 or 0.07948664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,311.08 or 1.00141970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021510 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.