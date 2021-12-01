Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $154,292.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 1st. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $309,030.71 and approximately $154,292.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00062517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00070769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00093408 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.77 or 0.07916592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,635.82 or 0.99420319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

