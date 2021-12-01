OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $499.59

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 499.59 ($6.53) and traded as high as GBX 502.74 ($6.57). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 502 ($6.56), with a volume of 1,344,565 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.35) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.35) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($8.43) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 634.17 ($8.29).

Get OSB Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 499.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 486.02.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.