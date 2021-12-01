Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Short Interest Down 39.2% in November

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,000 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the October 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Ovid Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,731. The company has a market capitalization of $234.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 53,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OVID shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

