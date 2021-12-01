Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives C$44.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$47.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Ovintiv stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$44.73. 151,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,277. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$16.42 and a 12 month high of C$50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -14.75%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

