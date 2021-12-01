Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

OXM traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,430. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.26.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 768.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.