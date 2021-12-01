Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Stock Price Up 118%

Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)’s share price rose 118% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

TBGNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oxurion in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxurion in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

