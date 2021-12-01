Oxygen (OXY) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00003172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $116.67 million and $5.86 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 123.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,296,394 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

