OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

OZMLF stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. OZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

