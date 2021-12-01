PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 31.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.19. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

