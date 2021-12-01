Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

