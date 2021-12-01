Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.81 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $188.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.81 and a 200-day moving average of $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

