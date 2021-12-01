Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.18.

NYSE DE opened at $345.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $250.54 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.63.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.