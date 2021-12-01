Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.45 Million Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,193 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Century Communities worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 505.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after acquiring an additional 630,372 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $36,952,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 145,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,868,000 after acquiring an additional 129,865 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

