Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 1,156.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 648,427 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Archrock worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,796,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,656,000 after buying an additional 341,833 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archrock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,323,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,985,000 after purchasing an additional 154,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Archrock by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,808,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 490,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Archrock by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 123,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 8.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 181,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Archrock stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 322.24%.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode bought 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

