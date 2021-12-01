Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 54,347 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 412.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,347 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Boyd Gaming worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 62.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BYD opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.04. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

