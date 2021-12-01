Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 47.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 104,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $177.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.40. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $183.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

