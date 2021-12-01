Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.31. 4,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,776. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

