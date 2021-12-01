Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 277.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,603 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 6.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 195,443 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $4,082,804.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $16,961,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,005,610 shares of company stock worth $196,869,676. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.