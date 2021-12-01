Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,900 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the October 31st total of 273,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at $182,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 32.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

