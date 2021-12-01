Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.02 billion-$17.02 billion.

Shares of Pan Pacific International stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. 165,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,648. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. Pan Pacific International has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $26.29.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

