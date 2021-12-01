Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.22 Million

Analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) will announce $184.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.08 million to $189.35 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted sales of $112.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year sales of $667.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $662.63 million to $672.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $615.46 million, with estimates ranging from $591.06 million to $639.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 240,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,871. The stock has a market cap of $168.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $6.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 844,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 435,298 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 261,454 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $1,655,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

