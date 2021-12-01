Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Papa John’s International worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 119.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 209,916 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 150.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,159,000 after purchasing an additional 162,047 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 41.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 158,727 shares in the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 295.2% in the second quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 200,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Papa John’s International by 1,578.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after acquiring an additional 138,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

PZZA stock opened at $121.92 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $140.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

