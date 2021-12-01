Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 251,147 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 251,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,000. Coinbase Global accounts for about 9.8% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total value of $7,105,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 606,887 shares of company stock valued at $187,298,337.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.72. 50,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,610,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.46. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

