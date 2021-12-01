Paragon Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 231,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,972,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,744 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 58,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 28,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,676,359. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

