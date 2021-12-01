Paragon Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $4.28 on Wednesday, reaching $175.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,360. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.94 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

