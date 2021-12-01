Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys 403 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. 43,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,882,114. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

