Paragon Capital Management Ltd Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,995,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.02. 55,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741,500. The stock has a market cap of $224.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.